Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership."-Beyoncé

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Source: Aaron Chown – PA Images / Getty

Beyoncé is showing her support to her friend Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in a powerful way.

On Tuesday (Mar 9) the superstar, who rarely posts online, has dedicated the homepage of her website to the Duchess, writing her a public thank-you note in response to her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé said in the statement. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”The message is accompanied by a photo of Beyoncé and Markle meeting at The Lion King premiere in 2019. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couples discussed the birth of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie during their brief conversation, with Jay-Z offering the advice to “always find some time for yourself.”

Beyoncé’s message comes just days after Meghan and Prince Harry‘s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple spoke for the first time since stepping back from their roles as senior royals in the British family.

In the interview, Meghan disclosed the toll constant abuse from the British press took on her mental health and alleged that a senior royal had “concerns and conversations” about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

According to CNN, on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen saying that the allegations of racism made by the Sussexes were being “taken very seriously.”

This isn’t the first time that Beyonce has publicly stood by Markle, in 2019 Jay-Z and Beyoncé accepted a Brit Award via video, which was filmed with a portrait of Meghan as Mona Lisa in the background.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” Beyonce later wrote.

Close