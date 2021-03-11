CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: The World Health Declared Coronavirus A Global Pandemic One Year Ago Today [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Life as we knew it would change, one year ago today.  On this day in 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.  Since last year 2.6 million have died worldwide and half a million here in the United States.  Marking the start of the pandemic, Joe Biden will address the country to discuss his COVID-19 relief plan.  He says help is on the way.  Hear more on front-page news stories on Ahmaud Arbery, Kyle Rittenhouse, Tiger Woods, and Dak Prescott in the video above.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst Lines Stretched To Infinity

10 photos Launch gallery

Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst Lines Stretched To Infinity

Continue reading Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst Lines Stretched To Infinity

Coronavirus Panic Buyers Fight Over Toilet Paper Amidst Lines Stretched To Infinity

[caption id="attachment_4382213" align="alignnone" width="709"] Source: Justin Paget / Getty[/caption] Folks are definitely starting to panic over the coronavirus and it’s bringing out the worst in some shoppers. One trend that’s bringing the negativity is panic buy, or in other words, buying an excess amount of food and household items in case people need to quarantine themselves in the house. Images have been popping up all across social media of grocery stores with empty shelves and long lines of customer rushing to get items. The re-occurring images that are the most striking are the rows of empty toilet paper shelves. https://twitter.com/JusChas/status/1238586957543989250 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Granted, toiler paper is ABSOLUTELY important in the event of a self-isolating crisis, but really? Shelves were literally deserted. https://twitter.com/Jadlarry/status/1238591148664512518 Videos even surfaced online of people supposedly fighting over toilet paper during these coronavirus times. https://twitter.com/fritziarock/status/1238583108930342917 Like…people are legit fighting the elderly. https://twitter.com/AvaljotS/status/1238338173983432704 It’s a mess. Some people even had to deal with the selling out of food. https://twitter.com/L0llipoppins/status/1238593913495195649 If you’re someone who hates lines, this probably isn’t the best time for you either. The crowds are disturbing. https://twitter.com/BigDaddyTA52/status/1238596783594516480 Yet they say we should stay away from large gatherings. The irony of it all. Government responses to the coronavirus have continued to stroke fears with various schools and buildings being closed down and Donald Trump‘s announcement on Friday that we were in a national emergency. The discouragement of large crowds have caused many people to self-quarantine in order to lower their risk of outside germs. Meanwhile, the CDC continues to give information that people can use in their decision-making in how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. As for the panic buyers? Try to remain calm and please, let’s not get violent. You can check out some of the hoopla that’s already gone down below. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Front Page News: The World Health Declared Coronavirus A Global Pandemic One Year Ago Today [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Close