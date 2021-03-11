Gary’s Tea: Kanye West Changes His Number On Kim Kardashian, “Contact My Security” [WATCH]

From the sound of it, things between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are not getting any easier. According to the tea, Kanye West has cut off all communication with his soon-to-be ex-wife. He reportedly told her to “be like everybody else” and contact him through his security, despite co-parenting their four children. In other news, Stacey Dash is asking for forgiveness for her past remarks and blames it on anger.

