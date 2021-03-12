CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Orioles To Welcome Fans Back To Camden Yards For 2021 Season

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Camden Yards

Source: Joseph Sohm / Getty

Baseball fans rejoice! You’ll be able to catch Baltimore Orioles games live in action at Camden Yards this year.

The team announced Friday that it will host up to 11,000 fans per game. They’ll implement “pod-seating” to ensure social distancing measures are being met.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“The long-awaited return of fans is the result of successful nation-wide and organizational efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, increase vaccination access for millions of Americans, and strengthen our economy by bringing employees back to work,” said John Angelos, Orioles Chairman and CEO in a statement. “Just as we did in 2020, the Orioles will remain vigilant in our efforts and will continue to consult medical experts every step of the way as we invite fans back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to enjoy another successful baseball season.”

Gates will open to fans one hour before first pitch. The Orioles begin their season on the road against the Boston Red Sox on April 1. Their first home game is on April 8 against the Boston Red Sox.

Click here for more information. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Orioles To Welcome Fans Back To Camden Yards For 2021 Season  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Close