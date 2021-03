City police say a teenager was shot in the neck Friday night in West Baltimore.

Officers were called around 9:21 p.m. to the 1900 block of Walbrook Avenue for a shooting were they found a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the neck.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police is asking anyone with information to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WMAR

14-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In West Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: