Douglas Memorial Podcast: 03-14-2021

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state. But who qualifies for…
March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
