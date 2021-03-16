CLOSE
Baltimore Megachurch Shut Down Due To Covid Violations

A city megachurch, Greater Grace World Outreach in northeast Baltimore was closed for allegedly violating COVID guidelines on Sunday.

Baltimore City Health Department spokesperson Adam Abadir says, The church had “violations involving social distancing and lack of face coverings.”

Greater Grace has more than 500 locations worldwide, and is headquartered in Baltimore with 1,500 members, according to its website.

