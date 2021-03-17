CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 17, 2021: Senator’s Racism is Clear — Texas Seeks to Shrink Voting Access — Deadly U.K. Variant

1. Senator’s Racism is as Clear as Black and White

What You Need To Know:

No stranger to controversy, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin is facing charges of racism.

2. Texas Seeks to Shrink Voting Access as Georgia Businesses Speak Out Against Suppression

What You Need To Know:

The state of Texas has become the latest state to introduce bills to make voting more difficult for its residents.

3. Coronavirus Update: Deadly U.K. Variant Will Soon Be Dominant in the U.S., Experts Say

What You Need To Know:

Health officials are sounding the alarm about relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, combined with increased travel nationwide, just as new data shows the emergence of several variants in the U.S.

4. White Teachers Spell Out ‘Coons’ In Human Scrabble Game

What You Need To Know:

The St. Charles Branch of the NAACP and parents of students in the Christian School District private in O’Fallon, Missouri are calling for an investigation and disciplinary action after a picture was posted on social media with five White teachers spelling out the word “coons” during a game of Human Scrabble with other faculty members.

5. Square’s $297 Million Tidal Deal Launches Its Music Dominance Quest

What You Need To Know:

Jay-Z may have “99 Problems” but Tidal is no longer one of them, thanks to Square’s $297 million acquisition.

 

Latest
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
