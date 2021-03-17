CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Drake Celebrates 3 Hits On Billboard, Says Bow Wow Was His Inspiration [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Drake is out here making history and while celebrating his wins, he took the time out to celebrate his inspiration.  The Canadian rapper made history with three songs topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts and shared to his Instagram that Bow Wow was his inspiration.

In the video Drake shared, he said, “I wanna thank you, man.”  He went on to say, “If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why—you know the rest, that’s why Imma rock with y’all forevermore,” quoting a song from Bow Wow’s sophomore album.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Trophies: Drake Unveils Official Nike x ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch

6 photos Launch gallery

Trophies: Drake Unveils Official Nike x ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch

Continue reading Trophies: Drake Unveils Official Nike x ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch

Trophies: Drake Unveils Official Nike x ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch

[caption id="attachment_920586" align="alignnone" width="680"] Source: DRAKE X NIKE / DRAKE X NIKE[/caption] While Drake will not be releasing his newest project in 2020 he is giving fans an opportunity to catch the vibes now. His recent drop is all about the heart. As spotted on Complex Champagne Papi has confirmed that Certified Lover Boy is slotted for a January 2021 release date. On Instagram, he shared a video that borrowed looks from some of his most iconic album covers to detail the announcement. The ending featured a title card that reads “JANUARY 2021”.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CGvsai_BBBC/?utm_source=ig_embed In conjunction with the announcement, the “In My Feelings” rapper has released the official merch to accompany the album. This collection is another joint effort with Nike and as expected delivers on all the athleisure vibes. Included are some of your streetwear staples such as hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts. Additionally, the quilted heart-embroidered bomber from the “Laugh Now Cry Later” video is now available in black and pink. Also in the mix are some dry-fit socks and Nike’s signature club hat. You can shop the Certified Lover Boy x Nike collection here but a big good luck with that finding your size. You can view more of the pieces below. SEE ALSO: Twitter Checks Fan Who Discovers Drake Was Aubrey Graham The Actor Before Music Fame Drake Shares A Picture of Adonis Going To His First Day of School SZA Confirms In Tweets That Drake Isn’t A Creep After He Rapped They Dated In 2008 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Drake Celebrates 3 Hits On Billboard, Says Bow Wow Was His Inspiration [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Close