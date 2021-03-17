Baltimore Ravens player Broderick Washington was arrested early Sunday morning in Northern Virginia.
According to police in Arlington County, officers were called around 4:20 a.m. Sunday for multiple reports of a man breaking into vehicles with a metal object.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Police said officers found a man matching the description provided by 911 callers. They later identified him as Washington. He’s facing five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle charges.
The Ravens said in a statement they are aware of what happened. “We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation,” they continued in a statement.
The Ravens drafted Washington in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He played 8 games during his rookie season.
Source: WBAL-TV
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Baltimore Ravens Defensive Player Arrested In Northern Virginia was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com