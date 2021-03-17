CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens Defensive Player Arrested In Northern Virginia

NFL: NOV 15 Ravens at Patriots

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Baltimore Ravens player Broderick Washington was arrested early Sunday morning in Northern Virginia.

According to police in Arlington County, officers were called around 4:20 a.m. Sunday for multiple reports of a man breaking into vehicles with a metal object.

Police said officers found a man matching the description provided by 911 callers. They later identified him as Washington. He’s facing five counts of misdemeanor destruction of property, felony destruction of property and tampering with a vehicle charges.

The Ravens said in a statement they are aware of what happened. “We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation,” they continued in a statement.

The Ravens drafted Washington in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. He played 8 games during his rookie season.

Source: WBAL-TV

