CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Lawmakers Agree To Settle HBCU Lawsuit For $577M

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
judge’s traditional wooden gavel

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty

Maryland lawmakers passed a measure Wednesday to pay $577 million over 10 years to settle a 15-year federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and underfunding at the state’s four HBCUs.

The House voted 120-14 to send the measure to Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan vetoed a similar bill last year citing economic difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate voted 47-0 on the bill earlier Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

If approved, payments would not begin until fiscal year 2023 to account for the pandemic’s financial impact.

Maryland’s four historically black colleges are Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

The funds would be used for scholarships and financial aid support services, as well as faculty recruitment and development.

Source: AP

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Lawmakers Agree To Settle HBCU Lawsuit For $577M  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
Close