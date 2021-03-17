CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Mayor Announced Ease To Covid Limits As He Gets Vaccine At News Conference

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
COVID-19 Updates

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Mayor Brandon Scott announced that Baltimore will relax COVID-19 capacity limits starting Friday March 26th.

“I will continue to caution Baltimoreans that this pandemic is still serious,” Scott said. “Far too many people, one a day, are still dying from this pandemic here in our city. We know that today is St. Patrick’s Day. Do not act a fool today because you might kill somebody. Understand how serious this is.”

Scott received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during Wednesday’s news conference.

“It doesn’t matter what shot you get, get it,” Scott said. “What I just did will help save people’s lives.”

Effective at 6 a.m. on March 26, capacity limits will increase to 50% for religious facilities, retail, malls, indoor/outdoor recreation, fitness centers, casinos, libraries, museums, zoo, aquariums and personal services.

Indoor dining will be limited to 50% capacity and outdoor dining will be limited to 75% capacity (tents must be open on all sides). Bars without food licenses are also allowed to operate 75% outdoors and 50% indoors. Restaurants must keep a log of contact information for patrons and staff for contact tracing services.

Gatherings will need to comply with any relevant capacity based upon the space in which they are located.

Personal services, while limited to 50% capacity, must be by appointment only and a log of patrons must be kept.

Hookah and cigar lounges can open retail spaces at 50% capacity, but no smoking will be allowed on site.

Theaters and outdoor entertainment venues will be able to livestream of performances; indoor theaters will be limited to 50% capacity or 100 persons, whichever is less; and outdoor theaters will be limited to 75% capacity or 250 persons, whichever is less.

Source: WBAL-TV

Mayor Announced Ease To Covid Limits As He Gets Vaccine At News Conference  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
Close