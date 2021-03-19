CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 19, 2021: Police Captain Under Fire — Covid-19 Prison Deaths— Salute To Black Women

1. Way More Than a Really Bad Day, Captain Baker

What You Need To Know:

Robert Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder in the Tuesday night mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas.

2. Armed Man Arrested Outside Vice President Harris’ Residence

What You Need To Know:

An armed man was arrested Wednesday by members of the Secret Service near the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff.

3. Coronavirus Update: Covid-19 Deaths in Prisons Prompts Lawmakers to Call for Investigation

What You Need To Know:

A group of Democratic lawmakers are calling on the Department of Justice to conduct an investigation into coronavirus-related deaths among inmates and staffers in the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

4. Plano School District Concludes Case of Black Student Who Was Bullied As Police Continue Investigating

What You Need To Know:

As reported in our March 8 newsletter, Plano, Texas police and the Plano Independent School District are investigating numerous bullying incidents involving SeMarion Smith, a Black male student at Haggard Middle School.

5. Sheila Eldridge, Creator of the SaluteHer Awards, Honors Women of Color

What You Need To Know:

For decades, Black radio has been the vehicle through which many legends were made. One of those legends is Sheila Eldridge. Although her magic has been made behind the scenes, Eldridge’s contributions have made a tremendous impact on the radio industry.

 

