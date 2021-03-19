CLOSE
Maryland Blue Crab Invades European Shores, Fishermen Concerned

Blue Crab

Source: Francois Bonilo Photo Works / Getty

A species of blue crab native to the Chesapeake Bay has found its way to the shores of Europe.

Most recently, the Chesapeake blue crab or Atlantic blue crab has turned up on the Dollymount Strand in Dublin, Ireland. According to the National Biodiversity Data Centre, this species is “larger and more competitive than native crabs” and they’re worried about the environmental impacts.

This species of blue crab has invaded other parts of Europe. Atlantic blue crabs can also lay millions of eggs, which frightens fishermen about the future of the species in their waters.

Fox DC

Maryland Blue Crab Invades European Shores, Fishermen Concerned

