Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 19, 2018

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Wendy Williams has had a lot of health issues over the years, but she has always bounce back and proven to be a survivor.

Now, she tells Dr. Mehmet Oz on his talk show that she has no plans on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The fellow talk show host and longtime radio personality tells the doctor she never even had a flu shot to begin with.  It comes down to a matter of trust, in which she has none.

From EURweb:

“No. I don’t trust it,” Williams told Dr. Oz during an appearance on the “Dr. Oz” show. “I’ve never gotten the flu shot either though, and you and I have talked about that. Several of the doctors on my team have told me, ‘Wendy, get the flu shot.’ I’ve never had the flu, I’m not getting a flu shot. I very rarely get a cold. I never have headaches. I don’t take an aspirin because I feel my heart murmur or something like that. I’m not getting — no! I don’t trust it. There, I said it.”

Despite Dr. Oz telling Williams that there have been “no adverse reactions after taking the vaccine,” the daytime diva wouldn’t hear any of it.

So why doesn’t she want to get the shot?  Here is her explanation and it appears she is trying to throw those in the medical profession, and who have also been on the frontlines during the pandemic, under the bus:

“Doctors are really smart people,” Williams said. “But doctors don’t know everything. That’s been proven, as well. I’m not getting the vaccine.”

She did clear up that she was not telling viewers and her fans “not to get the COVID vaccine.”

It appears to be Williams’ own personal choice to avoid and refuse to get vaccinated.

So what does Dr. Oz think of Williams’ decision to not get the COVID shot?  He is more than disappointed with her choice and explanation.

“I was stunned and flabbergasted when she told me that she wasn’t going to get vaccinated,” the doctor, who is also a talk show host himself, tells Inside Edition.  “She’s [Williams] thinking about it. But she’s a very firm opinionated woman, as you know, and I think she speaks for a lot of women in the Black community.”

Here is some video below on the exchange below between Dr. Oz and Williams:

Do you think Wendy Williams is doing the right thing in not getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot or naw?

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Raymond Hall and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and EURweb

Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

