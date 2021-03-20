CLOSE
Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara

ciara american girl

Source: Ciara / American Girl

Ciara is glowing! And as a successful entertainer, wife, and mother, she absolutely has every reason to be!

The 35-year-old mother of three recently shared an adorable photo carousel of her cradling her youngest son, Win Wilson. The seven-month-old baby looked peaceful in Ciara’s arms as they sat on a sofa in what looked like inside the Wilson family home. In the first photo, the singer looked beautiful in a lavish satin black gown with her brown and blond hair loc’d up, curled, and stretched all the way down her back.

The second photo in the carousel showed Ciara looking lovingly at her youngest child as he stared at the camera and show off his adorable little face, looking like the perfect mixture of Ciara and her hubby, Russell Wilson.

“Precious Love ❤,” Ci Ci appropriately captioned the photo as daddy Russell commented, “Baby boy ❤ WIN.”

As soon as the photo was posted to Instagram, fans of the singer immediately flooded the comment section with love and positive energy, calling the mother and son duo “heavenly”, “dreamy” and of course, pointing out that Win is a “mini Russ.”

 

Ciara is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous babies, as she’s known for sharing adorable family photos of her brood with friends and fans alike on Instagram. Last month she shared a cute flick of her and her daughter, Sienna, during the family’s Hawaii vacation. “The Queen and her Princess 💗👑👸🏾,” she captioned the photo, as she and her baby girl looked fresh-faced and carefree.

 

And she’s always down for a Wilson family picture, like this one when she showed off all three of her babies as they cheered for papa Russell from afar.

 

 

 

No matter if she’s posing with one baby or all three, she glows every time! Motherhood absolutely looks great on her!

 

Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara

