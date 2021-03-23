CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 23, 2021: Dems Continue to Fight — Lee Merritt Announces Run for TX — Monthly Child Care Checks

1. Dems Continue Fight for DC Statehood

What You Need To Know:

The effort to make the District of Columbia the 51st state of the U.S. is back before the Congress.

2. Social Justice Lawyer Lee Merritt Announces Run for Texas Attorney General

What You Need To Know:

Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt has his eyes set on new heights after announcing he will run for Texas Attorney General in 2022.

3. Coronavirus Update: Here’s the Latest on Stimulus and Monthly Child Care Tax Credit Checks

What You Need To Know:

The IRS is alerting that families may face delays in receiving monthly child tax credit checks as it struggles to send stimulus checks and perform its usual tax season duties.

4. School Board VP Pressured to Resign Over Tweets About Asian Americans

What You Need To Know:

Alison Collins, San Francisco’s African American school board vice president, is refusing to resign after receiving backlash over tweets she made about Asian Americans in 2016.

5. Johnson & Johnson Puts Aside $3.9 Billion For Baby Powder Settlements

What You Need To Know:

The pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.29%) has set aside $3.9 billion in a ‘trust fund’ for litigation expenses to cover payouts for trust lost from 25,000 consumers who purchased its baby powder.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 23, 2021: Dems Continue to Fight — Lee Merritt Announces Run for TX — Monthly Child Care Checks

Close