CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Bill Would Make It Illegal For Employers To Mandate Vaccine

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
PALESTINIAN-HEALTH-VIRUS-PANDEMIC-VACCINE

Source: MOHAMMED ABED / Getty

A new bill has been introduced that would make it illegal for employers to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

Maryland Delegate Nick Charles (D- Prince George’s) is introducing the Maryland Employee Protection Plan for vaccine refusal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The measure would keep companies from enforcing a vaccine mandate and firing workers who don’t want to be vaccinated. It would also keep employers safe from lawsuits if someone didn’t get the shot and then became sick.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Bill Would Make It Illegal For Employers To Mandate Vaccine  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Close