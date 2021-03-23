CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Indicted In 2020 Hit-And-Run That Injured 4 People

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Bill Tompkins Gervonta Davis Archive

Source: Bill Tompkins / Getty

Baltimore boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis could be facing some time behind bars. He’s been formally indicted in a hit-and-run that happened in November 2020 in Baltimore.

It happened on November 5 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Washington boulevards just before 2 a.m.. According to court documents, a 2020 Lamborghini Urus SUV ran a red light and hit a 2004 Toyota Solara.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 3 people inside of the Lamborghini drove away from the scene. Four people were in the Toyota. One of them suffered a suspected serious injury. Two others had suspected minor injuries and the fourth was listed on the report as having a possible injury.

Davis has been charged with 14 counts of various traffic violations that allegedly happened during the incident, including:

1. Four counts of Failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury 1 year

2. Failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person 60 days

3. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to furnish req. ID and license 60 days

4. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to exhibit license to police 60 days

5. Failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to report to nearest police 60 days

6. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to locate and notify owner of unattended property of damage 60 days

7. Failure of vehicle driver in accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property 60 days

8. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on suspended license and privilege 1 year

9. Person driving motor vehicle on highway on revoked license and privilege 1 year

10. Driving motor vehicle on highway without required license and authorization 60 days

11. Driver fail to stop at steady circular red signal.

If he is convicted of all these charges, Davis faces a potential maximum of seven years and 55 days in prison.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Boxer Gervonta Davis Indicted In 2020 Hit-And-Run That Injured 4 People  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
A generic picture of a police belt on a police officer at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Tim Ockenden - PA Images/PA Images via G
The Buzz: Officers Charged With Manslaughter, Others Charged…

Here's what's happening inside The Buzz.
03.12.21
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Close