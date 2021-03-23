Front Page News: Coronavirus Sees A Surge In 27 States [WATCH]

Though the Astrazeneca vaccine is being given around the world, the United States has delayed the vaccine. If you do happen to have either of the three vaccines available in states, Krispy Kreme has a positive incentive to get vaccinated. The doughnut company is offering one free doughnut if you show your vaccine card.

Rock T gives an update on the case of Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson.

