Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 24, 2021:8 Mass Shootings — Reparations for Its Black Residents — Hospital Under Fire

1. Boulder, CO: The 8th Mass Shooting in Nine Days

What You Need To Know:

For the 8th time in nine days, a mass shooting has occurred in the United States. Authorities define a mass shooting as a shooting that ends in four or more casualties (dead or wounded), excluding the shooter(s).

2. First U.S. City Approves Reparations for Its Black Residents

What You Need To Know:

As discussions for reparations for the descendants of enslaved Africans continue in the wake of racial reckonings, one Chicago suburb is moving forward with its own plan

3. Coronavirus Update: Hospital Under Fire After Giving Vaccines for Underserved Community to Trump Tower Workers

What You Need To Know:

Two hospital executives at Chicago’s Loretto Hospital are being reprimanded for holding COVID-19 vaccine events that gave shots to people located outside its West Side facility.

4. Black Student Forced By Headmaster to Kneel

What You Need To Know:

John Holian, Headmaster of St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Long Island, NY has been placed on temporary leave after a February 25th incident came to light.

5. $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Coming, Should We Be Worried About Debt Collectors?

What You Need To Know:

You may need to protect your impending $1,400 check, as debt collectors could take some of your COVID stimulus funds.

 

Close