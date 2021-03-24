CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

12 Mass Vaccination Sites To Be Open In Maryland By The End Of April

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Covid-19 Vaccination administered at a drive-in medical facility

Source: Lorado / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan announcing Tuesday that a total of 12 mass vaccination sites will be open in Maryland by the end of April.

Starting on April 5, two more mass vaccination sites will open. There will be one at Montgomery College in Germantown and the Baltimore County vaccination site at Timonium Fairgrounds will transition to a state site.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The next week, two more mass vaccination sites will open in Anne Arundel and Frederick counties. No word yet on where those sites will be.

By the end of April, two more sites will open in Harford and Howard counties.

Hogan is encouraging Marylanders to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

12 Mass Vaccination Sites To Be Open In Maryland By The End Of April  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
Close