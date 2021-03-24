12 Mass Vaccination Sites To Be Open In Maryland By The End Of April

Gov. Larry Hogan announcing Tuesday that a total of 12 mass vaccination sites will be open in Maryland by the end of April.

Starting on April 5, two more mass vaccination sites will open. There will be one at Montgomery College in Germantown and the Baltimore County vaccination site at Timonium Fairgrounds will transition to a state site.

The next week, two more mass vaccination sites will open in Anne Arundel and Frederick counties. No word yet on where those sites will be.

By the end of April, two more sites will open in Harford and Howard counties.

Hogan is encouraging Marylanders to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.

Source: CBS Baltimore

