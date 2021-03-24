Bills To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Maryland Fail

The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Maryland has failed.

Two bills in the State House didn’t pass either legislation chamber in enough time to be passed by the other chamber.

The bills would have either legalized or decriminalized the drug.

According to a recent Goucher College Poll, two-thirds of Marylanders support legalization efforts.

Source: CBS Baltimore

