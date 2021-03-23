CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Respond To Triple Shooting In Brooklyn

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

UPDATE 3/24/2021 9:49 AM EST: 

The 28-year-old man has since succumbed to his injuries.

ORIGINAL: 

Three people were shot in the Brooklyn area of South Baltimore Tuesday night around 8:10 p.m.

City police say, a 22-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which happened on South Hanover Street at Patapsco Avenue.

No word on a motive or suspects.

Source: FOX 45

Baltimore Police Respond To Triple Shooting In Brooklyn  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
Close