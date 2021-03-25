CLOSE
Governor Hogan Signs Landmark HBCU Funding In Maryland

African-descent boy moves into college. Packed car, family. School campus.

Source: Pamela Moore / Getty

Lots of money is coming to Maryland’s historically black colleges and universities.

State Lawmakers approved a measure to pay $577 million over 10 years to settle a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and under-funding at the state’s four HBCU’s.

Governor Hogan signed that settlement on Wednesday after vetoing a similar bill last year.

The money in the settlement can be used for scholarships and financial aid support services, faculty recruitment and development, and the expansion and improvement of existing academic programs as well as the development and implementation of new programs.

Payments won’t start until fiscal year 2023.

