Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 25, 2021: Newest Black Female Mayor — Border Response — Vaccines to All

1. VP Harris Takes Lead in Border Response

What You Need To Know:

In an act reminiscent of the Obama administration, President Biden announced Vice President Harris will lead the administration’s handling of the growing migrant situation.

2. Kim Janey is the Nation’s Newest Black Female Mayor

What You Need To Know:

For more than 250 years, the city of Boston has been led by mostly Irish-American and Italian-American men.

3. Coronavirus Update: More States to Open Vaccines to All

What You Need To Know:

Several states announced they will be making coronavirus vaccines available to more Americans by expanding eligibility to anyone aged 16 and older.

4. Black Man Fatally Shot by Us Marshals on His Birthday

What You Need To Know:

Frankie Jennings, a Black man, was shot and killed at a gas station by a deputy with the US Marshals Service in East Charlotte, NC. Jennings was celebrating his 32nd birthday.

5. Therabody Secures Investment Bag From 100 Athletes And Celebrities

What You Need To Know:

Tech wellness brand Therabody has raised equity from more than 100 famous names across sports, business, culture, and entertainment.

White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
