1. VP Harris Takes Lead in Border Response

What You Need To Know:

In an act reminiscent of the Obama administration, President Biden announced Vice President Harris will lead the administration’s handling of the growing migrant situation.

2. Kim Janey is the Nation’s Newest Black Female Mayor

What You Need To Know:

For more than 250 years, the city of Boston has been led by mostly Irish-American and Italian-American men.

3. Coronavirus Update: More States to Open Vaccines to All

What You Need To Know:

Several states announced they will be making coronavirus vaccines available to more Americans by expanding eligibility to anyone aged 16 and older.

4. Black Man Fatally Shot by Us Marshals on His Birthday

What You Need To Know:

Frankie Jennings, a Black man, was shot and killed at a gas station by a deputy with the US Marshals Service in East Charlotte, NC. Jennings was celebrating his 32nd birthday.

5. Therabody Secures Investment Bag From 100 Athletes And Celebrities

What You Need To Know:

Tech wellness brand Therabody has raised equity from more than 100 famous names across sports, business, culture, and entertainment.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 25, 2021: Newest Black Female Mayor — Border Response — Vaccines to All was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

