Issa Rae Inks 5 Year Multi-Million Dollar Deal With HBO & Announces Upcoming Plans For Media Label HOORAE

Issa Rae's MasterClass

Source: Courtesy of MasterClass / Courtesy of MasterClass

What can’t Issa Rae do? The Insecure writer and creator inks a new five-year overall deal to continue working with HBO. Rae’s media label HOORAE will partner with WarnerMedia to bring more television shows, new films and more in music with her label Raedio.

In a recent interview with Variety, Rae discloses more details on her agreement with the network as part of the magazine’s March cover feature. The agreement gives HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. television exclusive rights to Rae’s work in TV, and a first-look film deals that extends WarnerMedia brands, including Warner Bros. Pictures Group, New Line and HBO Max.

In 2016, Rae initially signed on a two-year overall deal with HBO to debut Insecure, and then, renewing the pact in 2018 for three more seasons.

Issa tells Variety about the excitement she has to continue working and strengthening her relationship with the company.

“It’s really exciting to have that flexibility and just deepen the relationship that we already have,” Rae tells Variety. “Hoorae already had at least 15 projects in various stages of development with them, so we’d been working with them on the drama side, the unscripted side, and the documentaries side for a couple years now.”

Sources told Variety that the new five-year deal with HBO is valued at $40 million. The numbers are merely speculations and have not been confirmed HBO or WarnerMedia, who have not commented on the value of the deal. Though Rae shares the news to Twitter saying, “Thank you to @Variety and to everyone for the kind words and support. Excited for this next chapter. HOORAE! (And them “sources” are John Snow)”

Rae also posted to her Instagram story shortly after the story was published that she would never disclose how much money she is making.

“Uhh, I would never announce how much money I’m making anywhere. I mind mine. Any numbers you read are CAP,” wrote Issa on her Insta-story.

Here is a convenient breakdown of the many sectors of Issa Rae’s media company HOORAE, which was inspired by her aunt’s love for elevating the Black artists community. The media company includes film, television, music and events production.

Rae is in the process of filming the fifth and final season of her hit HBO comedy series Insecure and the second season of Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which she executively produces, is in the works.

Rae has many new projects underway including the Hip Hop comedy Rap Sh*t headed to HBO Max, docuseries Seen & Heard, and a backyard wrestling drama Tre Cnt produced by Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions at HBO. The film sector of Rae’s Hoorae label has a Set It Off remake in the works at New Line, the subsidiary of Warner Bros.

Fans, who have been following Rae since Awkward Black Girl, couldn’t be happier for what’s to come from HBO’s leading lady.

Well deserved, Issa! Get to the bag. Watch the introduction to her latest venture on YouTube below.

 

Issa Rae Inks 5 Year Multi-Million Dollar Deal With HBO & Announces Upcoming Plans For Media Label HOORAE  was originally published on globalgrind.com

