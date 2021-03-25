CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 26, 2021: U.S. Hits 30 Million Infections — Biden’s First Press Conference — GA Rep. Arrested

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. First Biden Press Conference

What You Need To Know:

President Biden held his first, and in the age of COVID-19, a pandemic-era press conference. Due to the pandemic, the White House limited attendance and only 30 socially distanced chairs for journalists were spread out in the large room.

2. Black Georgia Representative Arrested As Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Access

What You Need To Know:

Georgia Democratic Rep. Park Cannon was arrested by State Capitol Police Thursday as Governor Brian Kemp signed a controversial bill restricting voting access into law.

3. Coronavirus Update: U.S. Hits 30 Million Infections as 4th Surge Expected

What You Need To Know:

Thursday, the U.S. hit another grim milestone, becoming the first country in the world to report more than 30 million Covid-19 infections.

4. SoHo Karen Sued For Attacking Black Teenage Boy

What You Need To Know:

Miya Ponsetto, known as “SoHo Karen”, is being sued for her December 2020 attack on 14-year-old Keyon Harold Jr. after accusing him of stealing her cellphone at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo, New York.

5. Event Planner Tiffany Balmer Brings Clients’ Visions to Life

If you or someone you know wants your business spotlighted in the What You Need to Know newsletter, click here.

What You Need To Know:

As founder of The DC Planner, Tiffany Balmer transformed her love of marketing and event planning into the job of her dreams. With exceptional organizational skills and a strong work ethic, she has built a successful enterprise, creating one-of-a-kind experiences for corporate clients, government entities, and couples tying the knot.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 26, 2021: U.S. Hits 30 Million Infections — Biden’s First Press Conference — GA Rep. Arrested  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Close