Douglas Memorial Podcast: 03-28-2021

| 03.28.21
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
