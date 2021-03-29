Gary’s Tea: Reactions To Lil Nas X’s New Video MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) [WATCH]

Of course, Gary With Da Tea had to break the most controversial video of the weekend. Lil Nas X not only released a very dark video to his new song, MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), but he also claimed to collaborate with Nike for his “satan shoes”. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares their opinions on his new video.

In other celebrity news, Tamar Braxton shares what happened with her and her ex, and Gorilla Glue Girl is expecting something big soon!

