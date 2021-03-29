CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Says David Adefeso Cheated With His Assistant During Their Relationship

Tamar Braxton’s breakup with David Adefeso was an ugly one and played out very publicly. There were allegations of abuse and even a threat of a murder-suicide. Braxton has denied that Adefeso was abusive but there is one thing she isn’t denying now: cheating.

Social media personality Jessie Woo tweeted Braxton and told her she was a fan of her relationship with Adefeso despite the domestic violence claims. 

“It ain’t none of my business but… I really liked your fiancé,” Woo wrote. “He was a good man Savanah! But filming that show with you know who wasn’t a good idea for you two. Maybe God can fix that? If not, I pray God sends you your Boaz.”

The “All the Way Home” singer replied that their breakup was the fix she needed because of his infidelity. She claimed that Adefeso cheated on her with his assistant.

“He was cheating with his then assistant now cfo since 2019 Jessica... God fixed it.”

 

Back in September 2020, Hollywood Unlocked reported that a source came forward and said Adefeso was cheating with his employee before and during his relationship with Braxton but Braxton never confirmed or denied this until now. The source claimed that Adefeso used his breakup with Braxton to “raise his own profile and his business” and that him cheating with his employee ultimately led to their breakup.

The same month, it was reported by multiple outlets that Braxton and Adefeso had a domestic dispute while driving to check Braxton into a mental health facility. While on the way, according to The Blast, Braxton questioned Adefeso about a recent post of her son, Logan Herbert, that he shared. They then got into an argument and Braxton told him that he was “around for the wrong reasons and could not be trusted.” It was reported that Adefeso became “irate, threatening not only her life but his own” and threatened to commit a  “murder-suicide.” This incident left her with a bruise that she has yet to explain. During an interview with Jason Lee, Braxton said there were legal issues as to why she couldn’t discuss the bruise.

“Ok, so it’s a lot of variables as to why I can’t give you a direct answer,” she said. “Number one is the legal aspect. I’m just going to be a 1000 with you. That day in the car was a horrible day and it was a lot of emotions. It was a lot happening.”

Tamar Braxton Defends Ex David Adefeso; He Responds To Toni’s Public Blasting

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Denies Hitting Her

Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend Reportedly Files Restraining Order Over Domestic Violence

Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
Tamar Braxton Says David Adefeso Cheated With His Assistant During Their Relationship  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

