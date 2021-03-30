CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 30, 2021: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial — Covid-19 Infections Surge — College Graduate Shot By Police

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Day One of Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

Opening statements began Monday morning in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the White former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

2. Baltimore State’s Attorney Permanently Ends Low-Level Crime Prosecutions

What You Need To Know:

Criminal justice reform has arrived in the city of Baltimore. Friday, State Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced she will no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, low-level crimes and minor traffic violations.

3. Coronavirus Update: State Officials Say Fourth Surge in Covid-19 Infections is Here

What You Need To Know:

For weeks, health experts have warned of a possible fourth Covid-19 surge. Now several states are reporting an increase in infections and some state leaders are sounding the alarm.

4. Conflicting Reports on Black College Graduate Shot By Police

What You Need To Know:

Conflicting reports were released over the weekend concerning the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Donovan Lynch, a Black former college athlete, graduate, and CEO of his company Lead By Example Management.

5. Why Black Parents Are Banking On 529 College Savings Plans

What You Need To Know:

Most Black parents begin saving for college before their child is 10 years old and this could be a future key to closing the racial wealth gap.

 

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 30, 2021: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial — Covid-19 Infections Surge — College Graduate Shot By Police  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…

Groups are fighting back to protect the rights of Black and disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed…
03.30.21
DMV Area Sees Uptick In Vehicle Thefts After…

The events over the weekend raises concern among authorities and local community members who feel there is an uptick in…
03.30.21
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Close