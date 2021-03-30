CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Lawmakers Vote To Repeal State Song

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are sending a bill to Governor Larry Hogan’s desk that repeals the state song.

The song, “Maryland, My Maryland,” is a Civil War-era call to arms for the Confederacy against “Northern scum” that refers to President Abraham Lincoln as a despot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The governor’s spokesman decline to comment on whether or not Hogan will sign the bill, but said the governor doesn’t like the song.

Lawmakers have been trying to repeal the state song since 1974.

Source: CBS Baltimore 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Lawmakers Vote To Repeal State Song  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…

Groups are fighting back to protect the rights of Black and disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed…
03.30.21
DMV Area Sees Uptick In Vehicle Thefts After…

The events over the weekend raises concern among authorities and local community members who feel there is an uptick in…
03.30.21
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Close