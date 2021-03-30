CLOSE
2 Speed Cameras Proposed For The JFX (I-83) In Baltimore City

Dispute over catalogue of fines

Source: picture alliance / Getty

A bill proposing speed cameras on the JFX (I-83) is now moving to the Maryland State Senate.

The bill already passed in the House of Delegates, and is set to have a hearing in the Senate Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The bill states: From the fines collected as a result of violations enforced by speed cameras on Interstate 83, any balance remaining after cost recovery must be remitted to the Comptroller for distribution to the State Highway Administration (SHA) to then be used solely to assist in covering the cost of roadway improvements on Interstate 83 in Baltimore City. This distribution requirement terminates June 30, 2026.

Source: Fox 45

2 Speed Cameras Proposed For The JFX (I-83) In Baltimore City  was originally published on 92q.com

