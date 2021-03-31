CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 31, 2021: Carcinogen in Hand Sanitizers — Black Women as Federal Judges — Teacher's Racist Rant

1. Day Two: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

Day two of the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd began with the return of witness Donald Williams to the stand for the prosecution.

2. Biden Elevates Black Women to Federal Judgeships

What You Need To Know:

Tuesday, President Biden released his long-awaited list of judicial nominees, boosting diversity in the U.S. court system.

3. Coronavirus Update: Study Finds Carcinogen in Hand Sanitizers

What You Need To Know:

A new study by Valisure, an independent pharmacy and lab that tests drug products for quality, has found elevated levels of benzene in more than 20 hand sanitizers.

4. Whatchu Say?: Teacher’s Racist Rant Caught on Zoom Call

What You Need To Know:

Kimberly Newman, a White, now-former science teacher at Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy in Palmdale, California, has resigned after her racist rant on a Zoom call was exposed.

5. Do Stocks Hold The Keys To Black Wealth?

What You Need To Know:

Investing is often touted as one of the most reliable pathways for wealth accumulation.

 

