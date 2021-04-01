CLOSE
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 9: Keep Your Name Out My Mouth [LISTEN]

The men are going viral this week! The trio will be talking the controversial Lil Nas X video ‘Montero’ and digging deeper into the newest Derrick Jaxn allegations. Plus, they’ll talk about Dr. Dre’s alleged threats to Moniece Slaughter and how to avoid aggressive men.

On a lighter note, Eva shares her newest starring role in ‘All The Queen’s Men’ and gives us some juicy behind-the-scenes deets that features some sexy men.

The final question to Undress features a listener’s question of the day involving a Bridesmaid proposal. Who is wrong? 🤷🏾‍♀️

