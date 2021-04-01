CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know: April 1, 2021: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial — Corporate America Called Out — Lawmakers Push for Recurring Stimulus

1. Day Three: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

Day three of the Derek Chauvin murder trial began with the prosecution laying out events as they played out in the local convenience store, Cup Foods, and on the street before and during George Floyd’s fatal encounter with police.

2. 72 Black Executives Call Out Corporate America as GOP Attacks Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

In a historic effort, 72 Black executives are calling on corporate America to step up and fight GOP-led legislation restricting voting access to citizens in 43 states.

3. Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Push for Recurring Stimulus Checks and Extended Unemployment

What You Need To Know:

In letters to President Biden and Vice President Harris, a group of 60 lawmakers in Congress are urging the Biden Administration to provide funding for recurring stimulus payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions in line with economic conditions during the pandemic.

4. Manslaughter Indictment For Texas Sheriffs Deputies on A&E’s “Live PD”

What You Need To Know:

James Johnson, who is Black, and Zachary Camden, who is White, are former Texas sheriff’s deputies who were arrested and indicted Tuesday on manslaughter charges for the 2019 death of Javier Ambler, a Black man whose police chase was filmed in real-time on the A&E TV series “Live PD.”

5. Buying Black Digital Art: How NTFs Are Providing New Opportunities For Artists

What You Need To Know:

Blockchain and non-fungible token (NFT) trading has made the world of art collecting an open democratized and diverse market for the first time in history.

WATCH: What You Need To Know: April 1, 2021: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial — Corporate America Called Out — Lawmakers Push for Recurring Stimulus  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close