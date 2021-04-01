CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

ICYMI: Watch The 2021 InspireHER Awards Honoring Women Making A Difference In Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
InspireHER Awards

Source: Creative Services / iOne

Radio One Baltimore hosted its first ever InspireHER Awards on March 31st in honor of Women’s History Month.

We celebrated the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields like Community Outreach, Beauty, Music and more!

We also honored Brittany Young, the founder and CEO of B-360, with the Honorary Founder’s Award. B-360 is an organization that utilizes dirt bike culture to end the cycle of poverty, disrupt the prison pipeline, and build bridges in communities through STEM education and career opportunities. Learn more about B-360 by clicking here.

The InspireHER Awards was hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole and The A.M. Clique’s DJ AngelBaby. You can watch the full awards ceremony below.

Meet The Winners Below:

Rachel Winder

Source: Rachel Winder / Rachel Winder

Musical Mistress: Rachel Winder (Learn More)

Dr. Pamela Gurley

Source: Dr. Pamela Gurley / Dr. Pamela Gurley

Empowering Motivation: Dr. Pamela Gurley (Learn More)

Cindy Tawiah

Source: Cindy Tawiah / Cindy Tawiah

Beauty Icon: Cindy Tawiah, Diva By Cindy (Learn More)

Chanel Smith

Source: Getty / Getty

Community Outreach: Chanel Smith, LEVEL82 (Learn More)

Brittany Young

Source: Brittany Young / other

Honorary Founder’s Award: Brittany Young, B360 (Learn More)

The winners were awarded with the following prizes:

An Exclusive Day Spa & Salon Package
A Hand Poured Luxury Soy Candle by The Conscious Candle Company
$200 Cash
Thank you to our sponsors: AnyoneRides.com, Home of the $6,000 trade and Megan Thee Stallion and 300 Entertainment.
Promotional items provided by: The Conscious Candle Company, Island Records and 4th & B’way.

ICYMI: Watch The 2021 InspireHER Awards Honoring Women Making A Difference In Baltimore  was originally published on 92q.com

InspireHER

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
‘Boldly Into The Future’: Jennifer McClellan In The…

McClellan, a Democrat serving in the Virginia General Assembly for over 14 years, will be the first Black woman to…
04.01.21
Family ‘Pleading’ For More Time After 12-Year-Old Boy…

A Colorado family faces a heartbreaking reality after their 12-year-old son was deemed brain dead days after participating in a…
03.31.21
‘SoHo Karen’ Strikes Again: Miya Ponsetto Interrupts Judge…

Miya Ponsetto continued her air of superiority during a recent court hearing when she told a judge she would like…
03.31.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…

Groups are fighting back to protect the rights of Black and disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed…
03.30.21
DMV Area Sees Uptick In Vehicle Thefts After…

The events over the weekend raises concern among authorities and local community members who feel there is an uptick in…
03.30.21
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Close