CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Watch Trailer: First Of Its Kind Netflix Series ‘Zero’ Focuses On The Black Italian Experience

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
In this photo illustration the Netflix logo in App Store...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Zero, is the new series coming to Netflix April 21. It is the first Italian series that is focused on the Black Italian experience

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The story follows Zero, a shy boy with an extraordinary superpower to become invisible. Though he’s not an ordinary superhero, but a modern hero who learns about his powers when the Barrio, the district of the Milan suburb from which he wanted to free himself from, is in grave danger. Zero is charged with hesitantly putting on his cape, and in his adventure, he will discover the friendship of Sharif, Inno, Momo and Sara, and maybe even, the possibility of love.

The cast is made up of young Italian talents, Giuseppe Dave Seke, who plays the main character Omar, also known as, Zero, in the series. Seke is joined by a cast of other up and coming Italian talents, Haroun Fall (Sharif), Beatrice Grannò (Anna), Richard Dylan Magon (Momo) and Daniela Scattolin (Sara).

According to Netflix, Antonio Dikele Distefano and Menotti are writing the series along with Stefano Voltaggio, Massimo Vavassori, Carolina Cavalli e Lisandro Monaco, in an effort to create an original and unique exploration of the Milanese suburbs, a rich and diverse world of under-represented cultures mixed with rap elements.

Distefano speaks with Netflix about the series, “The idea of Zero comes from my need to put different stories together in order to tell one. The story of a special boy, of a black guy, who thanks to his super power manages to see the reality behind the appearance of things, people and relationships. Rap will be one of the protagonists of the story because rap is the language of our age, it is capable of describing environments that people do not see, such as the Milan suburbs where the series is set, and it is my language.”

Zero is directed by Paola Randi, Ivan Silvestrini, Margherita Ferri and Mohamed Hossameldin.

The Netflix original series, based on Distefano’s novel Non ho mai avuto la mia età,  is the first-of-its-kind that aims to tell the story of the Black Italian experience. The country has a history for its racism towards Blacks and darker skinned people, so a story that aspires to share the Black Italian experience is necessary, especially for those Italians who wouldn’t otherwise see themselves in media. 

Netflix is unafraid to push the boundaries with creative storytelling beyond the usual shows we consume regularly. We’re excited to see what else the streaming platform has to offer viewers this year.

Watch the full trailer for Zero, which will be released on Netflix April 21.

Watch Trailer: First Of Its Kind Netflix Series ‘Zero’ Focuses On The Black Italian Experience  was originally published on globalgrind.com

netflix

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Texas Court Will Hear Appeal Of Crystal Mason,…

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
04.02.21
‘Boldly Into The Future’: Jennifer McClellan In The…

McClellan, a Democrat serving in the Virginia General Assembly for over 14 years, will be the first Black woman to…
04.01.21
Family ‘Pleading’ For More Time After 12-Year-Old Boy…

A Colorado family faces a heartbreaking reality after their 12-year-old son was deemed brain dead days after participating in a…
03.31.21
‘SoHo Karen’ Strikes Again: Miya Ponsetto Interrupts Judge…

Miya Ponsetto continued her air of superiority during a recent court hearing when she told a judge she would like…
03.31.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…

Groups are fighting back to protect the rights of Black and disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed…
03.30.21
DMV Area Sees Uptick In Vehicle Thefts After…

The events over the weekend raises concern among authorities and local community members who feel there is an uptick in…
03.30.21
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Close