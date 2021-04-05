CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 5, 2021: Tragedy on Capitol Hill — Businesses Take On Restrictive Election Laws — Travel Guidelines

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Tragedy on Capitol Hill

What You Need To Know:

For the second time in less than three months, the U.S. Capitol Police force has suffered another loss of life.

2. Voting Activists to MLB to Big Business Take on Restrictive Election Laws

What You Need To Know:

One week after Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed a restrictive election law behind closed doors, three groups filed a lawsuit to block the law.

3. Coronavirus Update: Fully Vaccinated Americans Allowed to Travel Freely, CDC Says

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for travel for some individuals during the pandemic.

4. Detention Officers Fired For In Custody Death of Marvin Scott

What You Need To Know:

As an investigation by the Texas Rangers continues, seven detention officers who were involved in the death of 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III have been fired, and an eighth officer has resigned

5. Goldman Sachs Figures Out What A $10 Billion Investment In Black Women Will Get You

What You Need To Know:

Goldman Sachs is putting $10 billion behind the fight to equalize “Black Womenomics,” the idea that investing in women is good for business and the economy (not just fair) is showcased in its 32-page research report.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 5, 2021: Tragedy on Capitol Hill — Businesses Take On Restrictive Election Laws — Travel Guidelines  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Texas Court Will Hear Appeal Of Crystal Mason,…

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
04.02.21
‘Boldly Into The Future’: Jennifer McClellan In The…

McClellan, a Democrat serving in the Virginia General Assembly for over 14 years, will be the first Black woman to…
04.01.21
Family ‘Pleading’ For More Time After 12-Year-Old Boy…

A Colorado family faces a heartbreaking reality after their 12-year-old son was deemed brain dead days after participating in a…
03.31.21
‘SoHo Karen’ Strikes Again: Miya Ponsetto Interrupts Judge…

Miya Ponsetto continued her air of superiority during a recent court hearing when she told a judge she would like…
03.31.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…

Groups are fighting back to protect the rights of Black and disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed…
03.30.21
DMV Area Sees Uptick In Vehicle Thefts After…

The events over the weekend raises concern among authorities and local community members who feel there is an uptick in…
03.30.21
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Close