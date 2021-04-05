CLOSE
Johnson & Johnson To Take Over Manufacturing Vaccines At Baltimore Facility

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Johnson & Johnson will assume full responsibility of manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore.

This comes after quality control issues at the Baltimore facility ruined up to 15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

“Specifically, the Company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the Company specialists already at Emergent,” Johnson & Johnson said.

The plant will now solely be devoted to making the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to avoid any future mistakes.

Please note that no Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses administered to the public have been tainted.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Johnson & Johnson To Take Over Manufacturing Vaccines At Baltimore Facility  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

