Douglas Memorial Podcast: 04-04-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
McClellan, a Democrat serving in the Virginia General Assembly for over 14 years, will be the first Black woman to…
A Colorado family faces a heartbreaking reality after their 12-year-old son was deemed brain dead days after participating in a…
Miya Ponsetto continued her air of superiority during a recent court hearing when she told a judge she would like…
Groups are fighting back to protect the rights of Black and disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed…
The events over the weekend raises concern among authorities and local community members who feel there is an uptick in…
The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP