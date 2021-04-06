CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Fantasia Asking For Prayers With Pregnancy + Kim Kardashian Drops West From Name

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Kim Kardashian West looks like she’s almost ready to get rid of her soon-to-be ex-husband. It has been seen on social media that Kim is dropping West from her last name but Gary has an opinion on that.  Do you think Kim should drop West from her name?

Also, we are praying for Fantasia, she’s experiencing early contractions in her 6th month of pregnancy. Hear these stories and more in Gary’s Tea.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

7 photos Launch gallery

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

Continue reading KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

KimYe Split: 7 Of Their Best Moments Before The Divorce

[caption id="attachment_1591367" align="aligncenter" width="966"] Source: Taylor Hill / Getty[/caption] Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce after sharing seven years of marriage with her husband, Kanye West. They have four beautiful children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The two plan to maintain joint custody of the children as they finalize plans for the divorce. The couple shared a lot of life’s highs and lows together as any couple would in a marriage. The only difference is their entire relationship was placed under the public’s microscope. There wasn’t a place the two could truly enjoy each other’s company without subsequent paparazzi and headlines to follow. Despite the public lens, KimYe celebrated many monumental moments together from career success to the births of their four children. We would love to end this unfortunate ending on a happier note with seven of their best moments before the divorce. RELATED: Blame Game: Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Fantasia Asking For Prayers With Pregnancy + Kim Kardashian Drops West From Name  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Texas Court Will Hear Appeal Of Crystal Mason,…

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
04.02.21
Close