Suspect Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Active Shooter Incident Near Fort Detrick In Frederick

A suspect is dead and two people were critically injured in an “active shooter” incident near Fort Detrick in Frederick Tuesday morning.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect was a Navy medic. He reportedly traveled 4 miles to Fort Detrick and was fatally shot by personnel on the base.

Frederick Police said they were called to the Riverside Tech Park on the 8400 block of Progress Drive around 8:20 a.m.. While there, officers found two men were shot. The victims are both in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

Police said there is only one shooter and there is no more risk or cause for further alarm in the Frederick community. Both the FBI and ATF Baltimore are on scene to help with the investigation as well as the Maryland State Police.

