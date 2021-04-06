CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-6-2021]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Distinct Wraps

Business Description: Be Distinct!

Business Website: www.distinctwraps.com

J. Michaela

Business Description: J. Michaela Boutique has fashion to fit your figure in the most affordable way.

Business Website: https://www.jmichaela.shop/

A Vision from Shaye Event Planning Boutique

Business Description: A Vision from Shaye, is a full-service event planning company that accommodates all types of social and corporate events.  A Vision from Shaye Event Planning Boutique, where vision and style are transformed into reality.

Business Website: http://www.avisionfromshaye.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-6-2021]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Texas Court Will Hear Appeal Of Crystal Mason,…

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
04.02.21
‘Boldly Into The Future’: Jennifer McClellan In The…

McClellan, a Democrat serving in the Virginia General Assembly for over 14 years, will be the first Black woman to…
04.01.21
Family ‘Pleading’ For More Time After 12-Year-Old Boy…

A Colorado family faces a heartbreaking reality after their 12-year-old son was deemed brain dead days after participating in a…
03.31.21
Close