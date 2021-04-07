CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 7, 2021:Boy Vaccinated By Mistake — Rep. Alcee Hastings, Dies — Black Man Fatally Shot

1. Day 7: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

What You Need To Know:

One day after Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told jurors that Derek Chauvin’s restraint of George Floyd “absolutely” violated department policy, two other police officers testified about the use of force training within the department.

2. Judge and 15-Term Congressman, Rep. Alcee Hastings, Dies

What You Need To Know:

Rep. Alcee L. Hastings, civil rights lawyer and Florida’s first Black federal judge, died April 6. Hastings, a Democratic member of the U.S. House elected for 15 terms, was 84.

3. Coronavirus Update: 8-Year-Old Boy Vaccinated By Mistake

What You Need To Know:

Dozens of states have expanded vaccine eligibility to people 16 years and older, but last week, an 8-year-old child was mistakenly vaccinated at a drive-up site in Dallas County, Texas.

4. Homeless Black Man Fatally Shot by Officer Involved in Prior Shooting

What You Need To Know:

Video has been released showing Danville police officer Andrew Hall fatally shooting 32-year-old Tyrell Wilson, a Black man who was homeless and living near a public parking lot in the San Francisco, CA suburb.

5. Black Mothers In The $3 Billion Childbirth Industry Are In Need Of More Midwives

What You Need To Know:

The over-medicalization of childbirth in the U.S. spurred by the American Medical Association (AMA) has been very effective in weeding out midwives, an occupation typically held by Black and Native American women.

 

