CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Here’s What We Know About DMX’s Current Condition [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Rock T is filling for Da Brat and he’s got everything going on in The Hot Spot.  We’re still sending our prayers out to DMX and we have the current state of his condition.

Cardi B shared in a recent interview XXL how she feels about getting what she owes in the industry and a Kanye West Netflix documentary is coming to our screens soon.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cardi B Thanks Coonservative Candace Owens For Free “WAP” Press, Twitter Drags Her…Again

12 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Thanks Coonservative Candace Owens For Free “WAP” Press, Twitter Drags Her…Again

Continue reading Cardi B Thanks Coonservative Candace Owens For Free “WAP” Press, Twitter Drags Her…Again

Cardi B Thanks Coonservative Candace Owens For Free “WAP” Press, Twitter Drags Her…Again

[caption id="attachment_960174" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83[/caption] Shaun King wasn’t the only person getting dragged on Twitter on Tuesday (Mar.17). Cardi B decided to check her favorite hater Candace Owens too. Yesterday, the conservative and right-wing author got the attention she wanted from the Bronx rapper after she decided to give her unwanted two cents about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy Awards performance of their hit single “WAP.”  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! The two artists managed to tone down the song for Grammy viewers, but that didn’t stop groups from saying that they were “glorifying prostitution” and people like Candace Owens for criticizing it. During a segment on Tucker Carlson’s problematic show Tucker Carlson Tonight, Owens claimed that she was “terrified” the performance was leading to the  “weakening of American society” and the “end of an empire.” https://twitter.com/NikkiMcR/status/1371620830015332355?s=20 Instead of just flaming Owens, Cardi B instead thanked Owens for all of the free press she was giving the songwriting in a tweet, “Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap.” The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, further thanked Owens for giving her performance more airtime, giving her numbers a push, and contributing to YouTube views. Owens, of course, reacted and responded to Cardi B’s tweets, saying, “You have transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman.” https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1371922803969163266?s=20 https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1371947132165496834?s=20  Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).   Cardi B is no stranger to conservative hate. The “Bodak Yellow” crafter has had to clap back at haters since “WAP” was first released, with critics labeling the song vulgar, degrading, antifeminist while not keeping the same energy with male music artists. In one final parting shot to Owens, Cardi B accurately tweeted “Imagine if wap caused the downfall of the American empire and not North Korea bomb threats, terrorism, racism or bad government?” https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1371912765896413184?s=20 While Cardi B did have time for Owens, she didn’t waste too much energy on her, and that’s fine because Twitter definitely didn’t hesitate to clown Owens. You can see all of those reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83 SEE ALSO: 2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List Of Winners + Highlight Performances SEE ALSO: Candace Owens Starts Ugly Internet Beef With Cardi B, Fans React HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What We Know About DMX’s Current Condition [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Texas Court Will Hear Appeal Of Crystal Mason,…

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
04.02.21
Close