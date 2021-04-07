CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Ques Gear Up For Another Free Produce Drive, This Weekend In Randallstown

Presented by Theta Mu Mu of Omega Psi Phi, Baltimore Friendship Foundation, and the Maryland Food Bank.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

It’s that time again! Theta Mu Mu of Omega Psi Phi (Baltimore County Chapter) will hold another food drive this weekend, in partnership with the Maryland Food Bank and the Baltimore Friendship Foundation.

All families in need are encouraged to join. Here are the details:

  • When: Saturday April 10th, 2021
  • Time: 11:00 AM until supplies are gone
  • Location: Randallstown Public Library (Parking Lot) 8604 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133
  • For more information: AlonzoChester@gmail.com (Bro. Alonzo Chester, Social Action Chair)

Answering the call.

Families from all across the area ascended on the Randallstown Public Library for last month’s food drive.  Cars lined up, nearly spilling into Liberty Road, claiming free produce to help put food on the table for their families. It was heartwarming to witness them drive away with a smile.

A peace embedded in food security.

More work to be done.

Though we are on the verge of a new day in the fight against COVID, families are still in need. According to the State of Maryland, 6.8% of the state’s residents spent 2020 unemployed. A 3.3% increase from the year prior in the wake of the pandemic. On the heels of President Biden’s ambitious vaccination plans, millions of Americans are still looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. There is still a lot of work to do despite the progress.

“We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life-and-death race against this virus,” said President Biden during a press conference Tuesday. Locally, vaccination sites overflow daily with people looking to curb COVID-19 and fight to rebuild their lives. But, the pandemic has fueled other issues like hunger and unemployment. Issues that no vaccine can cure.

Hopefully, more jobs will be created as we advance against coronavirus. Getting “shots into arms” is literally the beginning of the re-build. We must pledge ourselves to feeding our neighbors in need and lending a helping hand to restoring our communities.

 

 

 

 

Baltimore County Ques Gear Up For Another Free Produce Drive, This Weekend In Randallstown  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
New Digital Exhibition Helps Black People Cope With…

A new cultural exhibition titled, "On Protest and Mourning" aims to help Black people process their trauma and features six…
04.06.21
Capitol Officer Killed, 1 Injured, After Suspect Rams…

The events took place on Friday afternoon after a vehicle rammed into a barricade outside of a U.S. Capitol security…
04.02.21
Black Faith Leaders List Demands For Corporate Boycott…

Religious leaders have set forth four demands for the CEO's of three Georgia-based corporations: Coca-Cola, Delta and Home Depot, urging…
04.02.21
Texas Court Will Hear Appeal Of Crystal Mason,…

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals agreed to review the conviction of Crystal Mason, a mom and grandmother sentenced to…
04.02.21
Close