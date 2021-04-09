CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Investigating Reports Of Home Invasions In Southeast Neighborhoods

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Home invasions are on the rise in portions of Southeast Baltimore.

Baltimore City Police said a group is breaking into homes and holding people at knifepoint or gunpoint for car keys. They said in the first two weeks of March, there were at least four reported home invasions in southeast Baltimore, including Brewers Hill, Canton and Upper Fells Point.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The teen suspects entered the homes in the early morning hours, while the homeowners were sleeping. They then stole cars, electronics and money.

Victims in three cases said they woke up and tried to stop them, but the suspects held them at knifepoint. Another victim reported being held at gunpoint.

At least two of the four suspects have been arrested by police. Two other suspects are at large.

Baltimore City Police are urging neighbors to be careful.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Police Investigating Reports Of Home Invasions In Southeast Neighborhoods  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic…

NABJ previously called on CBS to release employees from nondisclosure agreements so that they could share a full account of…
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…

Antone Austin was taking out the trash of his apartment when the cops rolled up on him and forcibly arrested…
04.09.21
The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died…

Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist, used graphics and detailed descriptions to back up his medical assessment that Chauvin's use…
04.09.21
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
Close