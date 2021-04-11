Douglas Memorial Podcast: 04-11-2021

| 04.11.21
Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic…

NABJ previously called on CBS to release employees from nondisclosure agreements so that they could share a full account of…
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…

Antone Austin was taking out the trash of his apartment when the cops rolled up on him and forcibly arrested…
04.09.21
The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died…

Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist, used graphics and detailed descriptions to back up his medical assessment that Chauvin's use…
04.09.21
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
Close